CHICAGO (CBS)– Police responded to reports of a man walking through Harrington Park armed with a rifle.

Riverside police said after an hour of negotiations, “the suspect advanced toward the officers with a rifle pointed directly at them at which time an officer involved shooting occurred.”

Police said paramedics on scene transported the 19-year-old man to Loyola University Medical Center.

The incident took place in the 3500 block of Harlem Avenue.

“The involved police officer was not a Riverside officer and will not be identified at this time,” Riverside police stated in a written statement.

It it unclear which police department was involved in the incident.

This is a developing story.