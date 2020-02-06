CHICAGO (CBS)– Police responded to reports of a man walking through Harrington Park armed with a rifle.
Riverside police said after an hour of negotiations, “the suspect advanced toward the officers with a rifle pointed directly at them at which time an officer involved shooting occurred.”
RPD-The Illinois State Police are investigating a police involved shooting which happened overnight on the 3500 block of Harlem. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. RPD is only assisting in this investigation.
— Riverside Police (@PDRiverside) February 6, 2020
Police said paramedics on scene transported the 19-year-old man to Loyola University Medical Center.
The incident took place in the 3500 block of Harlem Avenue.
“The involved police officer was not a Riverside officer and will not be identified at this time,” Riverside police stated in a written statement.
It it unclear which police department was involved in the incident.
This is a developing story.