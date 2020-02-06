CHICAGO (CBS)– Snow covered roads are causing slick road conditions and could impact your Thursday morning commute.
Light snow continues to fall Thursday in the Chicago area after a night of heavier snow. A Winter Weather Advisory continues for Northwest Indiana and some downstate counties until 9 a.m. Thursday.
SLICK CONDITIONS CAUSING TROUBLE: We’re on the roads in the Mobile Weather Lab this snowy morning & came across this woman on the Dan Ryan near 63rd.
Her car, totaled after she hit the side barrier while trying to avoid speeding drivers in these slick conditions. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/0SbqG8hPEM
— Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) February 6, 2020
CBS 2’s Eric Cox was live in the Mobile Weather Lab on the Dan Ryan Expressway and reported seeing crashes and cars sliding off streets due to slick roads.
Cox spoke with a woman who left early hoping to avoid traffic and ended up with car troubles. She said drivers are not slowing down for weather conditions.
The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed 211 snow vehicles to respond to the snow Wednesday night. Salt spreaders will work on keeping the city’s arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive safe for cars and buses until the snow stops, and will later transition to residential streets if needed.
Drivers are advised to slow down and increase stopping distances while on the roads.