CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police said they have identified the suspect in Wednesday’s CTA Blue Line Shooting.
Breaking overnight – We have identified the suspected shooter in yesterday's CTA incident. Charges pending & details will be released as soon as those are final and approved. To those who think they can commit crime on @cta, think again. You're on camera and you will be caught. pic.twitter.com/xrRGLEcLvv
— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 6, 2020
According to Chicago police, charges are pending.
A man was shot on a Blue Line train at the UIC-Halsted stop Wednesday morning, in an apparent robbery following an argument on the train, police said.
Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said a 30-year-old man was shot in the back around 10:45 a.m. as he was exiting a westbound Blue Line train at the UIC-Halsted station at 430 S. Halsted St.
The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in “very serious condition,” according to Waller.
Police are expected to provide an update on this incident later Thursday morning.
This is a developing story.