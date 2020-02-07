  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– A few lake effect showers are possible early Friday morning and then again in the evening.

CBS 2 meteorologist Tim McGill said little accumulation is expected in Illinois Friday, but areas in Indiana could get an inch of snow.

Temperatures will remain in the mid 30s and will drop to the 20s at night.

Flurries and a chance of light snow continue into Saturday.

Snow is expected on Sunday and it could mix with rain by the evening. McGill said Chicago areas could get 1 to 2 inches of snow.