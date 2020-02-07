EVANSTON (CBS) — The city council on Monday will consider a resolution that would urge the Illinois State legislature to enact death with dignity laws for the terminally ill.
“Medical aid in dying” is authorized in nine states–Oregon, Washington, California, Vermont, Montana, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine and New New Jersey. According to the resolution, in those states, “a terminally ill, mentally capable adult with six months or less to live can request a prescription for medication from his or her physician that the patient may choose to self-ingest for a peaceful death.”
“The practice of medical aid in dying by medical providers who choose to participate respects and honors their patients’ values and priorities and puts the patient at the center of her or his own healthcare,” according to the resolition, which says 73 percent of U.S. adults support the procedure.
The city’s Human Services Committee this week passed along the resolution (14-R-20) to the full council for debate. If passed, it would be sent to Springfield, where lawmakers would be urged to make assisted medical death legal.
According to the Death With Dignity National Center, Illinois last considered the issue in 1997 and there are no bills currently before legislators in Springfield.