CHICAGO (CBS) — Mather High School has removed two staff members and a volunteer coach from school after receiving reports that they “engaged inappropriately with students.”
In a letter to parents from Principal Peter Auffant, the volunteer coach has been banned from volunteering with Chicago Public Schools. Separate investigations have been initiated by the Office of the Inspector General. Parents of the impacted students have been notified.
“We remain committed to providing your children with a safe, positive learning environment where they can reach their full potential, and we are working … to provide additional student protections training to our staff,” Auffant said,
The school, 5835 N. Lincoln Ave., did not provide details on the staff members’ roles at the school or what sports the coach was involved with.