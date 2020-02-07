CHICAGO (CBS) — Joy is the PAWS Dog of the Week.
This pup will bring a lot of joy to your life! Joy is a two-month-old terrier mix puppy who is playful and friendly!
She’s a munchkin who loves tumbling and gets along great with every person she meets.
Joy would love a home where she can grow and get lots of belly rubs. She’ll be available for adoption Friday at the PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park Adoption Center at 1997 North Clybourn.
And make sure to get your tickets for the 14th annual Animal Magnetism event on Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m. at Morgan Manufacturing!
Visit PAWS Chicago for more info.
All proceeds benefit PAWS Chicago’s life-saving work.
Why have meetings when you could play with adoptable puppies instead? 🤷♀️ https://t.co/41rueWdL3L
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) February 7, 2020