Curie Condors Basketball Team Plays For First Time Without Coach Mike Oliver After CPS Removes HimOne of the top high school basketball teams in the state was playing without its coach Thursday night.

Bulls Come Up Short Against Zion Williamson And PelicansZion Williamson scored 21, JJ Redick added 18 points and the New Orleans Pelicans hung on to beat the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.

Bulls Quiet At Trade Deadline As Zion Williamson Comes To The United CenterThe Bulls host the New Orleans Pelicans Thursday night. Zion Williamson is expected to play despite a toe injury.

Marshun Williams Shoots For The Lindblom Basketball Team's Big Win“I don't really think about it much. I try to focus on my game. I know they’re going to come out as I play well. Mostly I just focus on basketball and let that come to me afterwards."

As WWE Gets Slammed By Investors, Are Fans Losing Interest?WWE is taking a beating from investors, who may have lost confidence in Vince McMahon's company due to sagging numbers and a management shakeup.

White Sox Head To Spring Training With Playoffs In MindAfter Anderson, Yoán Moncada and Eloy Jiménez broke out last year and Grandal, Keuchel and company signed in free agency, the rebuild is over. The White Sox want to win right now.