CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have arrested a person of interest in the shooting of a firefighter who was responding to a call in the Northwest Side’s Albany Park neigborhood last Sunday.

The firefighter was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

Doctors say he is in fair condition and in pain, but with physical therapy he is expected to make a full recovery.

Firefighters responded to the car fire around 1 a.m. at Wilson and Kimball avenues when they heard gunshots and took cover, but one of the bullets struck the firefighter in the leg.

The wounded firefighter is 36 years old and has been with the Chicago Fire Department for six years.

The cause of the car fire is still under investigation.