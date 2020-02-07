CHICAGO (CBS) –– A CTA bus hit a person on the West Side on Friday night.
It happened in the 5300 block of West Chicago Avenue around 7:45 p.m., in the Austin neighborhood.
EMS PLAN 1 AT THE CTA BUS ACCIDENT AT CHICAGO AV / LOREL
15 transports
1 red victim
1 yellow victim
13 green Victims
EMS PLAN-1 HAS BEEN STRUCK SECURED.
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 8, 2020
According to dispatch reports, 14 people on the bus suffered minor injuries. The pedestrian was critically injured.
There are reports that the person was trapped under the bus.
Developing …