Filed Under:Bus, CTA, North Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) –– A CTA bus hit a person on the West Side on Friday night.

It happened in the 5300 block of West Chicago Avenue around 7:45 p.m., in the Austin neighborhood.

According to dispatch reports, 14 people on the bus suffered minor injuries. The pedestrian was critically injured.

There are reports that the person was trapped under the bus.

Developing …