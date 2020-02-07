CHICAGO (CBS) — An exchange of gunfire between a store owner and four robbery suspects, left the owner critically injured and two of the robbers in the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police originally reported the clerk and died, but at a news conference shortly before 5 p.m. they said the worker was in surgery and in critical condition. He is married and has four young children and has owned the store for a few months. He operated other stores in the area and neighbors said he was kind and offered credit to those who couldn’t pay for their goods right away.

“He always had a smile on his face even if there was something wrong.” said a co-worker. “Everybody loved him.”

The clerk, a 32-year-old man, was confronted by four suspects around 1:45 p.m. who announced a robbery and took the cash register drawer. At some point, the clerk drew his weapon and he and the offenders exhanged gunfire. The Michigan Merchandise convenience store is located near 71st Street and State in the Park Manor neighborhood.

The clerk was wounded in the left side of this chest.

One suspect, a 17-year-old male, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and left side of the body. He was transported to University of Chicago, where doctors stabilized him. A second suspect, a 32-year-old male, was shot in the left leg and was also stabilized by doctors at U.of C.

The other two suspects were also taken into custody by police.

Charges are pending and one weapon has been recovered.

CPD also confirms that they are unsure whether the weapon recovered at the scene belongs to the clerk or the offenders.