CHICAGO (CBS)– Does this winter weather have you already dreaming about getting away?
CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos asked for your travel questions on Facebook. Then, she said down with a travel expert Pauline Frommer of Fommer’s guidebooks to get some answers.
AB: Let’s talk about first what viewers wanted to know on Facebook. I got several questions and the biggest one I got over and over again is when the best time to buy a flight is?
PF: In terms of time, time in advance 5 to6 weeks. Pay longer in advance than that and they know they’ve got you.
AB: If you want the best airfare, what’s the say to buy?
PF: Interestingly, there was a massive study of 50 billion airfare transactions they found that those who book on Sundays pay 17% less than those who book during the week.
AB: So we talked about what day to buy, but where are the best places to look for that really good flight deal?
PF: We did a massive study of thousands of flights airfares on frommers.com. We found that a really obscure company called skiplagged.com finds the lowest fares most consistently. Interestingly, Google flights didn’t even make it into our top 10.
Frommer said the cheapest warm destinations this year are Bahamas and Dominican Republic.
The cheapest overseas destination is Portugal.
For more information, you can learn more from Frommer at the Chicago Travel & Adventure Show this weekend.