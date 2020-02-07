CHICAGO (CBS)– A local YouTube influencer’s video went viral, when he became the star of his own version of “To Catch A Predator.”
The YouTuber set up a fake account on Grindr, a popular gay dating app, and in the app he posed as a 13-year-old boy. Eventually, he connected with a man and the two agree to meet at a Walmart in New Lenox.
When the YouTuber confronted him about trying to meet up a 13-year-old boy, the man tells him he knew the whole thing was fake.
“Why did you show up? Why would you drive 20 minutes here for this if it’s fake?” The influencer can be heard saying in the video. “No, if it’s fake why did you waste your time to come here then.”
The man the YouTuber caught appears to be the now former chairman of a local West Lawn little league. He has since been removed from his role.
CBS 2 is not naming the man and he is not charged with any crime.
New Lenox police are looking into the video.
This is a developing story.