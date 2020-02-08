CHICAGO (CBS) — A 33-year-old business owner was fatally shot in the chest while trying to defend himself during a robbery in Chicago’s Park Manor neighborhood, Chicago police confirm.
Mohammed Maali, from Bridgeview, was a husband and father of four young children.
Four robbers entered his Park Manor convenience store and demanded the cash drawer Friday around 1:45 p.m., police said.
Maali was armed and tried to defend himself.
Gunfire was exchanged, and Maali was hit at close range.
His business partner described him as a kind and generous man.
“Everybody loved him. He was loved by everyone,” she said.
Two of the four suspects were shot in their legs.
All four ran from the scene but were arrested.
Charges are pending.