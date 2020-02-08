



A convicted felon has been charged in the shooting of an on-duty Chicago firefighter who was responding to a car fire, police confirm.

Hollis Williams, 29, is charged with four felonies: unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated battery of a firefighter, aggravated battery of a police officer, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is also charged with multiple traffic violations.

Williams was arrested Thursday shortly after 10 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Irving Park Road.

Police say two people set a car on fire near Wilson and Kimball before fleeing the scene.

Chicago police say firefighters were responding to the car fire when four people exited a nearby building. A woman from that group got in a car to leave when two other individuals began firing at her. Two of the three men who exited the building with her returned fire.

During the exchange, one of the bullets hit a 36-year-old firefighter in his left leg.

All the people responsible for the shooting fled the scene.

Narcotics officers who were “very familiar with this building” investigated and were able to corroborate the story with others in the building.

Police say when the suspect was arrested he rammed a sergeant’s vehicle and ran over another officer’s foot before leading officers on a foot chase. He also discarded a handgun during the chase, but it was later recovered, police say.

Williams was scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.

Police are searching for the second “known individual” who fired from near the building as well.

There is video confirming the events, police say, but the quality is not high enough to identify the offenders.

The firefighter is back at home and in good spirits, according to Fire Commissioner Richard C. Ford II.

Three guns were recovered from an apartment in the building. Two match shell casings discharging in the direction of the firefighters.

A second car fire on the same block the next day is not believed to be related.