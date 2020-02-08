PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) — Harper College in Palatine is on alert for the coronavirus.
In an email to students, the college president said it was looking into whether a student may have been exposed to the deadly virus. However, there are no confirmed cases involving students or faculty at the college.
Meanwhile the Chicago couple who contracted the mysterious virus is at home under quarantine.
The husband and wife are the first confirmed person to person transmission case in the United States.
They are also the only two cases in Illinois.
At least 722 people have died from the virus. All but two of them are from China. The other deaths are in Hong Kong and the Philippines. On Saturday the U.S. embassy said a 60-year-old American citizen died in Wuhan, China.
More than 31,000 people worldwide are infected. The majority of the patients are in Wuhan.
The suburban teen who walked into a Joliet Walmart wearing a medical mask and announcing he had coronavirus before spraying Lysol everywhere turned himself in to police.
Tyler Wallace wore a sign on his back claiming he had the virus. The 17-year-old boy seen with Wallace is facing charges as a juvenile.