CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police say a person was struck by a train near the Addison Red Line stop around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police responded to the call of a person on the tracks in the 900 block of West Addison.
According to Chicago police, an intoxicated 28-year-old man jumped the turn style at the train station and ran onto the platform where he later slipped and fell onto the tracks before he was struck. He was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, although police originally reported the man had died.
Power was out in both directions around 5:30 p.m.
Traffic is also shut down both ways from Sheffield to Fremont.
CTA officials suggest commuters consider alternative transportation.