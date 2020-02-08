CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman has been charged in a crash that killed her spouse and injured an Illinois State Trooper Monday.
Camesia Miller, 46, is charged with involuntary manslaughter after police say she unintentionally caused the fatal crash on I-57.
It’s not clear what she did to cause the crash.
She was released from the hospital Friday and is in Maywood Jail.
Police say Miller was a passenger in the car. Her spouse, Sindi Miller was the driver.
Two other vehicles were involved in the crash, including the squad car of the Illinois State Trooper, who was following behind the vehicle.
The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Sindi Miller later died from her injuries.