  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFace the Nation
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMPBR Bullriding
    12:00 PMCollege Basketball
    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Police, Lakeview, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating after a shootout with police in the Lakeview neighborhood around 5:15 Sunday morning left one man dead.

Police responded to a call for a disturbance in the 3600 block of North Ashland Avenue.

While officers were in the area one man shot another and fled on foot. The victim was struck in the neck and cheek is in critical condition at a local hospital, police said.

An officer found the man believed to have shot the victim. That man fired at officers who fired back, killing the man. He was pronounced dead on the scene, and a weapon was recovered.

The officer who shot and killed the suspect is also being looked at for bumps and bruises after falling while chasing the suspect.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident, including the comprehensive use of force investigation.

The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, according to a release by the Chicago Police Department.

This is a developing story. 