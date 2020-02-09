CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating after a shootout with police in the Lakeview neighborhood around 5:15 Sunday morning left one man dead.

A gunman who shot a victim and shot at officers is deceased and this weapon was recovered on scene. Incident is under investigation by @ChicagoCOPA pic.twitter.com/GZoBpJfVlF — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 9, 2020

Police responded to a call for a disturbance in the 3600 block of North Ashland Avenue.

While officers were in the area one man shot another and fled on foot. The victim was struck in the neck and cheek is in critical condition at a local hospital, police said.

The initial disturbance and shooting happened near Addison and Ashland. The suspect was shot and killed near Waveland and Marshfield. Neighbor sent me this picture. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ra1xPCwk1C — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) February 9, 2020

An officer found the man believed to have shot the victim. That man fired at officers who fired back, killing the man. He was pronounced dead on the scene, and a weapon was recovered.

Police responded to a disturbance call. Officers already in the area since bars were closing. A man with a gun confronted them. He shot at officers and officers fired back. @cbschicago — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) February 9, 2020

The officer who shot and killed the suspect is also being looked at for bumps and bruises after falling while chasing the suspect.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident, including the comprehensive use of force investigation.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigators are on scene of an Officer Involved Shooting at 3611 N. Ashland in District 019. If anyone has information related to the incident contact COPA at 312-746-3609 or visit — COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) February 9, 2020

The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, according to a release by the Chicago Police Department.

This is a developing story.