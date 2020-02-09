CHICAGO — After some drizzle this evening, it will be dry for the next few days.
The next chance of snow is late Wednesday, with a few inches possible.
Arctic air follows the snow as temperatures tumble into the lower 20s for the end of the week. Lows by Friday morning could be near or below zero.
On Sunday night, look for possible drizzle, and then cloudy conditions with a low in the middle 20s.
On Monday, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with a high in the middle 30s.
There is a chance of light snow Wednesday and lake-effect snow showers Thursday.
It will be colder by Thursday with highs near 20 both Thursday and Friday.
It will be warming up to 40 or more by Sunday with a chance of rain.