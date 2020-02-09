CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was hit by a Red Line train at the Addison Street station this weekend is dead and has been identified.
Police were called around 5:30 p.m. Saturday for a person on the tracks at the station, located just east of Wrigley Field.
Police said the 28-year-old man jumped the handicap gate at the station. He then ran onto the platform and intentionally fell onto the tracks before he was struck by the train, police said.
The man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, and was pronounced dead at the hospital at 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
He was identified as Thomas R. Harris, 28.
The incident snagged Red Line service and shut down part of Addison Street Saturday evening.