CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were searching for a man who was reported missing from the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Shelton Johnson, 64, was last seen on Saturday in the 3200 block of West Walnut Street, police said.

Shelton Johnson, 64, was last seen in East Garfield Park on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Credit: Chicago Police)

Johnson is African-American with black hair and brown eyes, and a medium complexion. He stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a tan sweater and tan pants.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.