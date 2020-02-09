HOBART, Ind. (CBS) — A police officer and dog in Hobart, Indiana was injured in a car crash this weekend.
The officer and the K9 were responding around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to a call of a shoplifter who was armed with scissors, police said.
The officer was making a southbound turn into a Target store parking lot from Route 30, police said. An eastbound car struck the officer’s car on the passenger side, and it caused his sport-utility vehicle to roll several times.
The officer suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital, police said. His K9 partner was kept at a veterinary clinic overnight for observation.
The occupants of the BMW that hit the squad car were also treated and released from an area hospital.
Both vehicles were demolished in the crash.
The officer who was injured has been on the force for about eight years.