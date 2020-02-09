CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot and killed during a robbery attempt in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood Sunday morning, police confirm.
The men were standing with a woman in a parking lot at Tan Court and Wells Street just after 2 a.m.
Another man came up and announced a robbery.
The woman complied, but the men resisted.
That’s when the robber fired several shots, hitting and killing the men. Both men, 38 and 39, were shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene.
The 44-year-old woman was not injured.
The suspected robber fled but was caught by police in the 2200 block of South Princeton.
Charges are pending.