CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago Police officers were injured Monday night when their unmarked squad car collided with another vehicle in the Hermosa neighborhood.
The accident happened at 9:08 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Pulaski Road, near Dickens Avenue, police said.
Two officers were headed north on Pulaski Road in an unmarked vehicle with their emergency equipment activated, when they hit a Honda Ridgeline that was also headed north on Pulaski Road and made an illegal U-turn.
The officers taken to an area hospital in fair condition with leg and neck pain, police said.
The driver of the Ridgeline, a 23-year-old man, was taken to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center for observation in good condition.
Traffic citations were pending against him, police said.