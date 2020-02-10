CHICAGO (CBS) — The week will start out calm, but snow and colder temps are on the horizon as the days go by.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, winter comes back with a vengeance by midweek. That’s when a snowy system will come through, bringing some of the coldest air of the season.
Snow flies in Wednesday night and it may continue into Thursday morning. The accumulation will vary. It’ll be anywhere from one to three inches. But there’s a chance that number may go higher.
After the snow falls, very cold air comes back on Thursday with lows near zero. With that, wind chills will also be significantly lower with more gusty winds expected.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 20s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 34.