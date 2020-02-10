CHICAGO (CBS)– A group of aldermen want to fight back and protect Chicago from record high lake levels.
CBS 2’s been showing the damage along Lake Michigan for weeks.
For some time now, the answer to the ever rising water’s been concrete barriers and big walls.
But last month, a couple of aldermen introduced the idea that the city should be considering this a climate emergency.
Members of the Committee of Environmental Protection and Energy plan to sit down at noon Monday and listen to testimony about the consequences of abrupt climate breakdown.
Lakefront erosion, citywide flooding and severe unseasonal weather, these are the problems included in a resolution explaining why lawmakers believe this is a climate emergency.
It wasn’t long ago we showed you huge waves tearing up big chunks of asphalt on the trail near Fullerton Avenue.
The committee’s plan mentions solutions like zero greenhouse gas emissions and removing all excess carbon from the atmosphere in Chicago, hoping it will help the situation.
The chairman of the Environmental Protection Committee says he hopes to push a vote on the resolution Monday.
If passed, the declaration would still have to be approved by the full city council.