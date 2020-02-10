CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a colder week and there is a chance for snow.
The week ahead looks very up and down…more down than we'd like! pic.twitter.com/NZZNaio7Og
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 10, 2020
Monday is going to be one of the warmer days this week with high temperatures in the mid 30s.
A couple inches possible Wed/Thu pic.twitter.com/2QupGbux5G
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 10, 2020
There is a chance fore snow Wednesday into Thursday, followed by colder than average temperatures going into the weekend.
Chicago areas could get over 2 inches of snow.
Ugh! Friday morning will be VERY cold! pic.twitter.com/CbUeWGhbHY
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 10, 2020
By Friday morning, lower wind chills are expected as temperatures drop to single digits.