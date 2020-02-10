Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast, Snow, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a colder week and there is a chance for snow.

Monday is going to be one of the warmer days this week with high temperatures in the mid 30s.

There is a chance fore snow Wednesday into Thursday, followed by colder than average temperatures going into the weekend.

Chicago areas could get over 2 inches of snow.

By Friday morning, lower wind chills are expected as temperatures drop to single digits.