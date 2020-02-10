Winnipeg Scores 4 Goals In 3rd Period, Blackhawks LoseAndrew Copp had the go-ahead score in Winnipeg's four-goal third period, and the Jets rallied to beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night.

Injury-Plagued Bulls Fall To Philadelphia 76ersFurkan Korkmaz scored 31 points, Joel Embiid had 28 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night to improve their NBA-best home record to 24-2.

Curie Condors Basketball Team Plays For First Time Without Coach Mike Oliver After CPS Removes HimOne of the top high school basketball teams in the state was playing without its coach Thursday night.

Bulls Come Up Short Against Zion Williamson And PelicansZion Williamson scored 21, JJ Redick added 18 points and the New Orleans Pelicans hung on to beat the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.

Bulls Quiet At Trade Deadline As Zion Williamson Comes To The United CenterThe Bulls host the New Orleans Pelicans Thursday night. Zion Williamson is expected to play despite a toe injury.

Marshun Williams Shoots For The Lindblom Basketball Team's Big Win“I don't really think about it much. I try to focus on my game. I know they’re going to come out as I play well. Mostly I just focus on basketball and let that come to me afterwards."