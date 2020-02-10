CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is in custody after stabbing another man Monday afternoon on a CTA Red Line platform on the South Side.
Police said a 35-year-old man and a 37-year-old man got into an argument around 2:45 p.m. at the 79th Street stop on the Red Line. The older man then pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man in the left arm.
The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
The man who stabbed him was arrested without incident, police said.
Charges were pending Monday afternoon.
Red Line trains were halted at 79th Street for about 10 minutes after the stabbing, but service resumed shortly before 3 p.m.