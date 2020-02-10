CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver was carjacked in broad daylight in the fashionable Gold Coast Monday afternoon, police said.
The carjacking happened around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Rush and Oak streets near the old Barneys store, police said.
A 40-year-old driver was in a 2019 Jeep Trail Hawk when a man with a mask come up, took out a handgun, and demanded the vehicle, police said.
The suspect then drove off in the Trail Hawk, police said.
The victim was not hurt. No one was in custody as of 5 p.m.