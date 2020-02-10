  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A former Chicago Police officer was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday for shooting and killing a man when he was off duty.

Lowell Houser was convicted of second-degree murder in December for the shooting that killed Jose Nieves, 38.

Prosecutors say in January of 2017, the then-58-year-old officer shot Nieves dead outside of an apartment in Chicago’s Hermosa neighborhood.

Nieves was unarmed.

Houser was off-duty and on medical leave for cancer treatment at the time.

He claims he pulled the trigger in self-defense after Nieves moved as if he was reaching for a weapon while the two were arguing.