CHICAGO (CBS) — What does 2020 have in store for the Chicago Cubs.

Fans out in Arizona will have a sneak peek as to how the team is looking as they get ready for spring training.

For the Chicago Cubs, the team’s pitchers and catchers officially report on Tuesday to Mesa, Arizona. The Cubs first official workout will be on Wednesday.

CBS 2’s Matt Zahn is there to cover the team and has these four things to look for as the team gets ready for the regular season.

What’s Going On With Former MVP Kris Bryant?

Number one is all about Kris Bryant. How is he feeling after losing his service time grievance?

Bryant has two years left before he becomes a free agent. That question should be answered when we get to talk to him hopefully at some point in the coming days. The other big question is will Bryant be traded either before the season starts or sometime during the season?

And will the outside distractions affect Bryant? My guess on that last one is probably not. Assuming Bryant isn’t traded, is it possible some other key piece is moved before camp?

That’s still a maybe.

Deal Or No Deals?

And that leads to number two: Is everybody already on the team already that will make up the Cubs opening day roster?

They had an almost unthinkably quiet off season. And barring a trade at this point, it looks like this is pretty much the roster they’re going with. It’s a team that missed the postseason last season after going one game and done in the playoffs a year before.

So, who are the guys that can take a step forward this year? Is it Ian Happ, is it Kyle Schwarber? Can a young guy like Nico Hoerner show in camp he’s ready to big a big time producer?

Who’s The Fifth Starting Pitcher?

Number three has to do with number five, as in who wins the number five starter job? Right now, it would look like Tyler Chatwood has the inside track to finally live at least a little bit up to his big free agent contract from a couple years ago.

Albert Alzolay has a shot at that as well. It’ll be interesting to see how the Cubs new look bullpen shakes out too. Hopefully, spring will shine some light on all of that.

Ross Is New Boss

And finally number four: We get our first look at David Ross as manager. How will Grandpa Rossy handle managing many of his former teammates? And will his presence make a difference?

As we mentioned before, the Cubs made virtually no additions player-wise, so he’s the big change and the Cubs are certainly hoping he brings a jolt that can shake what’s seemingly been a post championship malaise the last couple years.

We’ll also look for any clues to his managing style throughout camp as well.