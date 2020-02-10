Chicago (CBS) — An Illinois lawmaker has proposed a law that would forbid motorists from pumping their own gas.
State Rep. Camille Y. Lilly (D-Oak Park) on Wednesday of last week filed HB4571.
It would create the Gas Station Attendant Act, which would provide that no gas could be pumped by anyone except an attendant employed by a gas station.
If approved, the law would take effect on Jan. 1 of next year.
The bill was referred to the Rules Committee last Wednesday after being introduced.
Elsewhere in the country, the state of New Jersey has a law that forbids residents from pumping their own gas.
Oregon only allows motorists to pump their own gas in rural counties with populations of less than 40,000.