CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was in serious condition late Monday after being shot in the Heart of Chicago community.
The shooting happened at 3:52 p.m., in the 2200 block of South Oakley Avenue off Cermak Road.
Police said the 38-year-old man was walking north on Oakley Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots.
The victim was shot in the left arm, right shoulder, and abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.
Area Central detectives were investigating late Monday.