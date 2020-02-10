CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old girl has been missing from the South Side for more than two weeks, and police said she might be in need of medication.
Bobbie Lynn Garza was last seen on Jan. 26 near 89th Street and Burley Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood, according to a Chicago Police Department missing person alert.
She is a student at George Washington High School at 114th Street and Avenue O in the East Side neighborhood.
Bobbie, whose nickname is Ruby or Roberta, was last seen wearing a black leather coat, black pants, black shoes, and a black school bag.
She is a 5-foot-4, 185-pound Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes.
Chicago police said she is believed to be in the East Side neighborhood or in the area of Whitign, Indiana.
Bobbie has a medical condition and might be in need of medication.
Anyone who sees her should call 911 or contact Area South SVU detectives at 312-747-8274.