CEDAR LAKE, Ind. (CBS) — A second-grader was found with a gun magazine at a school in Cedar Lake, Indiana on Monday, police said.
Around 12:10 p.m., a school resource officer at Jane Ball Elementary School in Cedar Lake was notified that a second-grade student had a gun magazine in his possession.
Cedar Lake police Officer Dustin Corbin was called to the scene and found that the boy did indeed have an empty and unloaded handgun magazine.
The boy was taken to the principal’s office and his parents were contacted, police said. It turned out that the empty magazine did come from his home, and that he never had any access to any fully-assembled weapons or ammunition – just the gun magazine that was accidentally left out.
There was no threat of safety to the other children, police said.