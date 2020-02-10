  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMAll Rise
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:child pornography, Frankfort, Steven Cardenas, Will County, Will County Sheriff's Office

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — A man was out of jail Monday after being arrested on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography in Will County.

The Will County Sheriff’s office received a cyber-tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about someone who was uploading and sharing child pornography, police said.

Following an investigation, sheriff’s police obtained and executed a search warrant at the home of Steven Cardenas, 30, in south suburban Frankfort on Friday.

Steven Cardenas

Steven Cardenas of south suburban Frankfort is charged with possessing and distributing child pornography. (Credit: Will County Sheriff’s office)

Detectives took Cardenas’ electronic devices and brought him in for questioning, and he implicated himself during an interview, police said.

Cardenas was arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, police said.

He appeared in bond court on Saturday and his bond was set at $50,000. He was released later that day after posting bond.