JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — A man was out of jail Monday after being arrested on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography in Will County.
The Will County Sheriff’s office received a cyber-tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about someone who was uploading and sharing child pornography, police said.
Following an investigation, sheriff’s police obtained and executed a search warrant at the home of Steven Cardenas, 30, in south suburban Frankfort on Friday.
Detectives took Cardenas’ electronic devices and brought him in for questioning, and he implicated himself during an interview, police said.
Cardenas was arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, police said.
He appeared in bond court on Saturday and his bond was set at $50,000. He was released later that day after posting bond.