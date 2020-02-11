CHICAGO (CBS)– Tuesday is Women’s Day at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show.
When it comes to buying cars, women make nearly half of the purchases and that’s prompting changes in the automotive industry.
Organizers and manufacturers have created an entire day of special events and programming.
Experts tell CBS 2, women are now making up 45% of the show’s attendance.
Kathy Gilbert, who works to get women into the auto industry, says there is still work to be done to get women working in the field.
“We have to do a better job of getting more women into the dealership environment,” she said.
Women will also get discounted $8 dollar tickets today.
The 2020 Chicago Auto show runs through Feb. 17th.