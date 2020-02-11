  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Backstreet Boys, Chicago, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Summer Concerts

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Backstreet Boys are coming to Chicago this summer.

The DNA World Tour presale tickets went on sale Tuesday morning.

The Backstreet Boys will perform at the Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre on Aug. 1.

Public Onsale tickets will be available for purchase starting at noon on Feb. 14.