CHICAGO (CBS)– The Backstreet Boys are coming to Chicago this summer.
The DNA World Tour presale tickets went on sale Tuesday morning.
North America you knew we’d be coming back again 🧬 We’re so excited to bring the #DNAWorldTour to even more of you guys!! Tickets are on sale this Friday & fan club pre-sale starts tomorrow! Check https://t.co/wR7Soy5NL3 for all the info 🖤 #BSBDNA2020 pic.twitter.com/DSP2ARQYjd
— Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) February 10, 2020
The Backstreet Boys will perform at the Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre on Aug. 1.
Public Onsale tickets will be available for purchase starting at noon on Feb. 14.