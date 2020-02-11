CHICAGO (CBS)– Charges have been filed in a double murder in Chinatown.
CBS 2 has learned police believe a 20-year-old man was the man seen running away after the murders.
Alvin Thomas, 20, of Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood is facing two counts of first degree murder.
Police said he tried to rob 36-year-old Huayi Bian and 38-year-old Weizhong Xiong in a Chinatown parking lot around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.
Detectives believe the two victims were sitting in a car when they refused Thomas’ demands, so the 20-year-old shot them near Tan Court and Wells and then took off running as seen in surveillance.
Police officers nearby heard the gunfire and caught up with him quickly, arresting him just 13 minutes after the deadly shooting.
The men he’s accused of killing are described as hardworking fathers who have called Chinatown home for nearly a decade now.
Monday night, hundreds turned out for a community meeting and vigil in their honor.
Another vigil is being planned for Wednesday.
Meanwhile Thomas is expected to appear in bond court sometime around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.