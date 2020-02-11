BREAKING NEWSFormer 'Empire' Actor Jussie Smollett Indicted After Probe By Special Prosectuor Dan Webb
By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow arrives by the evening commute on Wednesday and lingers into Thursday through about midday.

Temperatures drop to near 0 by Friday morning.

On Tuesday night, look for mostly clear conditions with a low of 20. On Wednesday, it will be mostly cloudy with snow by sunset – especially south of the city.

Wednesday Planner: 02.12.20

Snow continues overnight and through midday Thursday. Total accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected, with isolated totals of 4 inches or more – mainly in southern counties.

Snowfall Forecast: 02.12.20

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Northwest Indiana, as well as Will, Grundy, and Kankakee counties in Illinois, from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 9 p.m. Thursday.

Watches And Warnings: 02.12.20

CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis also expects Wind Chill Advisories to be a possibility by Thursday, but likely for outlying counties.

Behind the snow, temperatures will stay in the 10s for most of Thursday with gusty winds.

Low Temperatures: 02.11.20

Lows will drop to near 0 by Friday morning. Wind chills could be -10 or lower.

Friday will be in the mid-10s, but the mid-30s return the next day.