CHICAGO (CBS)– The Lincoln Park Zoo is taking in two chimpanzees you may recognize from their roles in movies, or music videos.
When the Wildlife Waystation in California closed, over 40 chimpanzees were left needing care.
Lincoln Park Zoo will be home to chimpanzees Eli and Susie this spring.
The 13 and 11-year old chimpanzees have appeared in music videos, advertisements and movies.
“Our past research has shown the detrimental effects of chimpanzees in entertainment and other inappropriate settings – not only on the welfare of individuals, but on conservation efforts – so we owe it to these chimpanzees to provide them the best possible life from here on out,” Stephen Ross a director at Lincoln Park Zoo’s Fisher Center said.