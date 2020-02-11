BREAKING NEWSFormer 'Empire' Actor Jussie Smollett Indicted After Probe By Special Prosectuor Dan Webb
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Autism, Boy Struck By Car, Chase Thompson, Child Struck By Car, Deerfield, hit-and-run, Thad Thompson


DEERFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — A Deerfield dad said Tuesday that his offer to pay $10,000 to the hit-and-run driver who hit his son will expire if that driver does not surrender by Friday evening.

The boy, Chase Thompson, is 12 years old and has autism. He was struck by a car on Deerfield Road near Beverly Place in Deerfield on at 7:07 p.m. Friday of last week.

Chase Thompson

Chase Thompson, 12, who has autism and is nonverbal, was hit by a car in Deerfield on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (Credit: Thompson Family)

His father, Thad Thompson, told CBS 2’s Chris Tye that his offer to pay a reward to the driver who hit Chase for surrendering will expire at 7:07 p.m. this coming Friday – one week from the accident.

Chase is nonverbal, and is kept secure with double-cylinder locked doors. But with no jacket and no shoes, Chase still made it out of the family’s home this past Friday.

When Chase hit the street, the car hit him and left him for dead. As of Tuesday, Chase’s father said the boy was in critical, but stable condition at Lurie Children’s Hospital.