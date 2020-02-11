DEERFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — A Deerfield dad said Tuesday that his offer to pay $10,000 to the hit-and-run driver who hit his son will expire if that driver does not surrender by Friday evening.
The boy, Chase Thompson, is 12 years old and has autism. He was struck by a car on Deerfield Road near Beverly Place in Deerfield on at 7:07 p.m. Friday of last week.
His father, Thad Thompson, told CBS 2’s Chris Tye that his offer to pay a reward to the driver who hit Chase for surrendering will expire at 7:07 p.m. this coming Friday – one week from the accident.
Chase is nonverbal, and is kept secure with double-cylinder locked doors. But with no jacket and no shoes, Chase still made it out of the family’s home this past Friday.
When Chase hit the street, the car hit him and left him for dead. As of Tuesday, Chase’s father said the boy was in critical, but stable condition at Lurie Children’s Hospital.