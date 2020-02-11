PLAINFIELD (CBS) — Devin White, 25, of Plainfield has died as a result of injuries he suffered in a dog attack on Saturday.
At approximately 9:15 pm, Plainfield police officers responded to a residence in the 22900 block of Judith Drive for a report of a dog bite. Upon arrival, officers located a male pit bull inside the residence acting aggressively.
White suffered severe injuries to his arms and was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet. He was later transferred to Loyola Hospital in Maywood for further treatment, police said.
Three other victims, a 52-year-old female, 25-year-old female and 19-year-old male, suffered minor dog bite injuries and were treated and released.
Officers were able to partially gain control of the dog, but due to its aggressiveness towards the officers and the victims, the dog was immediately euthanized.
Initial investigation indicates the dog, which was owned by the victims, was unprovoked and attacked for an unknown reason.
The incident is under investigation by the Plainfield Police Department and Will County Animal Control.