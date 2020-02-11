CHICAGO (CBS) — Investigators are digging into the records of a southwest suburban pediatrician who took his own life.

There are concerns about the vaccinations of some of Dr. Van Koinis’ young patients.

CBS 2’s Jim Williams reports from the late doctor’s office in Evergreen Park.

Doctor Van Koinis worked out of a building on West 95th Street here Evergreen Park. The office is now locked, five months after he took his own life.

Investigators found a suicide note raising questions about his vaccination records.

Last September pediatrician Van Koinis was found dead from a self inflicted gun shot wound.

The sheriff’s office said his suicide note indicates there might problem with records he kept regarding the vaccinations children received or did not receive at his office on West 95th Street in Evergreen Park.

As a result, the Cook County Sheriff’s office said confusion over the records is making it difficult to determine what children received vaccinations.

Investigators found the possibility that in some cases Dr. Koinis did not provide vaccinations at their parents request.

Tatiana Rudolph brought her two children to Dr. Koinis and she said both received their shots.

“He never hesitated to give vaccinations. He never hesitated at all,” Rudolph said. “If they needed them for school, they were getting them.”

Records indicated Koinis began practicing his medical career in 1991. People in the same office building told CBS 2, off camera, that he was quiet and at times odd.

Rudolph said he was a good doctor.

“Doctor Koinis was a very caring loving doctor,” she said. “He was very observant. He paid close attention. He did his best with everything.”

The parents of Doctor Koinis’ young patients are urged to the call the Cook County Sheriff’s Office if they have any concerns.

Authorities they also suggest calling a child’s current doctor.