CHICAGO CBS)– Saturday will mark one year since the deadly mass shooting at the Henry Pratt company in Aurora.
Five Pratt employees died that day after they were gunned down by a co-worker who had just gotten fired.
Several other people were hurt. Police on the scene killed the gunman and five police officers were among the wounded.
The sudden, deadly, violence rocked the community.
Tuesday morning, city officials are remembering the victims. Aurora’s mayor reflected on the last 12 months.
“We stand here today, not simply to recount what happened, but to remember our triumph over tragedy,” Mayor Richard C. Irvin said.
The Pratt exhibit shows five white crosses that stood for weeks outside the plant along with words of encouragement.
On Saturday, flags in Aurora will fly at half-staff.