CHICAGO (CBS)– Twenty-foot flames lit up a block in Chicago’s South Loop. More than a hundred firefighters fought to get the overnight fire under control.
Two businesses were fully engulfed in flames near Michigan and 23rd Street.
Firefighters said both businesses, Pronto Cleaners and Lax Energy Works yoga studio were a “total loss.”
The fire forced people in nearby buildings outside.
“All of a sudden smoke was everywhere,” a witness said. “It started outside in the back, they said it’s outside in the back on the garbage can or something.”
The fire department said the fire started from the back of the cleaners, then moved to the front..
They needed 12 engines, nine trucks and a ladder to get the job done.
No one was inside the building at the time.