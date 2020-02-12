Oilers Beat Blackhawks 5-3The Edmonton Oilers won without captain Connor McDavid in the lineup, defeating the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Tuesday night.

LaVine Shoots 15 Of 21 From Field, But Bulls Lose To WizardsBradley Beal scored 30 points, and the Washington Wizards held off Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls for a win on Tuesday night.

Cubs Spring Training: Epstein Says There Are No Hard Feelings Between Kris Bryant And OrganizationMost of the position players were already on the field Tuesday, well before their required report date this weekend. But there was no sign of Kris Bryant.

Cubs Pitchers, Catchers Arrive For Spring Training; Most Position Players Also InMost of the Cubs had arrived in Arizona for Spring Training Tuesday, even though position players don't technically have to show up until this weekend.

Four Things To Watch For At White Sox Spring Training CampAfter an aggressive off-season by the front office, the expectation is that can win now. And that will be something the players and manager Rick Renteria will have to deal with. This is a new situation for him as well.

Four Things To Watch For At Cubs CampWe get our first look at David Ross as manager. How will Grandpa Rossy handle managing many of his former teammates? And will his presence make a difference?