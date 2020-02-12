CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow arrived Wednesday afternoon and will continue through Thursday morning.
The totals are expected to top out at 2 to 3 inches by morning, with the low dropping to 20 overnight.
Some lake-effect snow may linger for Northwest Indiana through Thursday evening, bringing another 2 inches or more – for overall totals topping out at 6 inches or more. The high for the day Thursday is 20.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for all counties in the area except Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois until noon Thursday.
Lake and Porter counties in Indiana extend the Winter Weather Advisory until 9 p.m. Thursday for that lake-effect snow.
A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in place for the lakeshore of Lake, Porter, and La Porte counties in Indiana until midnight Thursday night.
A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in place for Cook County until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Cold temperatures briefly return Friday. The overnight low Thursday into Friday is 0, with highs Friday only hitting the upper 10s.
The wind chills Friday could reach 10 below.
But as we’ve often said when cold temperatures have briefly settled in this winter, fret not. Warm air returns quickly on Saturday, with mid-30s for the high this weekend.