CHICAGO (CBS)– Snow is on the way and advisories are in place for the Chicago areas. Morning and evening commutes may be impact by slick road conditions.

Snow is expected late Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday. Chicago areas could see over 4 inches of snow by Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Northwest Indiana, as well as Will, Grundy, and Kankakee counties in Illinois, from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 9 p.m. Thursday.

Both Thursday and Friday, bitter cold temperatures with highs only in the upper teens are expected. Friday morning could be the coldest with temperatures around 0 degrees.

As the bitter cold temperatures move in, high winds will bring negative wind chills.

By the weekend, temperatures will rise to the 30s and will continue to rise to the 40s by Monday.