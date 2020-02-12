DEERFIELD (CBS) — A key break in the case of a hit and run that severely injured a 12-year-old boy last Friday.
Deerfield Police have taken possession of a vehicle believed to be involved in the crash shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of Deerfield Road and Beverly Place.
The vehicle “is being processed for items of evidentiary value and police are also interviewing a person of interest at this time,” police said in a statement.
The boy, Chase Thompson, is 12 years old and has autism.
His father, Thad Thompson, told CBS 2’s Chris Tye that his offer to pay a reward to the driver who hit Chase for surrendering will expire at 7:07 p.m. this coming Friday – one week from the accident.
Chase is nonverbal, and is kept secure with double-cylinder locked doors. But with no jacket and no shoes, Chase still made it out of the family’s home this past Friday.
When Chase hit the street, the car hit him and left him for dead. Chase remains in critical, but stable condition at Lurie Children’s Hospital.